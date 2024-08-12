عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan To Iron Out Process Of Moving Employment Contracts Into Digital Realm

Azerbaijan To Iron Out Process Of Moving Employment Contracts Into Digital Realm


8/12/2024 7:28:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan will decide on the procedures for converting employment contracts into an electronic document, Azernews reports.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The decree tasked the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the stages of transferring employment contracts into the form of electronic documents and inform the President of Azerbaijan about this within a month.

MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108546782


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search