Azerbaijan To Iron Out Process Of Moving Employment Contracts Into Digital Realm
8/12/2024 7:28:50 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan will decide on the procedures for converting
employment contracts into an electronic document,
Azernews reports.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed
the relevant decree.
The decree tasked the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the stages
of transferring employment contracts into the form of electronic
documents and inform the President of Azerbaijan about this within
a month.
