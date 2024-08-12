RG Doctor Death: Glass Pieces In Eyes, Injured Private Parts Autopsy Reveals Shocking Details Of Rape-Murder Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar Doctor Death: The postgraduate trainee doctor, raped and murdered allegedly by a 'civic volunteer' Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital , suffered such severe injuries that shards of glass from her broken spectacles penetrated her eyes, causing her to bleed from them.

| RG Kar doctor death: Kolkata finds BIG breakthrough in rape-murder case

The final autopsy report of the victim has revealed horrific details of the crime that killed a postgraduate trainee doctor while she was resting in the government-run hospital's seminar room.

RG Kar doctor death: Was raped, murdered in her sleep

According to a News18 report, the woman was sleeping in the seminar hall. After talking to her parents at 11pm, the woman had dinner with four of her colleagues, which she had ordered online.

The woman had watched Olympics with her colleagues, Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw performance at 2.30am before she retired to the seminar hall.

| Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College resigns over murder-rape case

The woman had then retired to the RG Kar Hospital seminar hall , wrapped herself in a red blanket and slept on a blue carpet, when the reportedly drunk 'civic volunteer' attacked her.

RG Kar doctor death: Woman bled from eyes, head brutally injured

According to several media report, the autopsy confirmed that a brutal blow caused shards of glass from her spectacles to break and enter her eyes.

Injuries to the head were also reported, as the accused slammed the deceased's head against the wall. While banging her head against the wall, the accused reportedly covered her mouth with pressure, which led to the injury marks on the victim's face.

| RG Kar doctor death: BMC halts non-emergency medical services till August 13

The semi naked body of the woman was found by the junior doctors on Friday. According to The Wire, the woman has been on a 36-hour shift before she was brutally raped and murdered. There were evident injury marks in the woman's private parts confirming rape.

| Broken neck, injury marks: Shocking details of Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Initial post mortem had reported bleeding from both eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts.

“She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips” PTI had reported.

RG Kar doctor death: What CCTV footage revealed

The CCTV footage on the basis of which the accused, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested showed him entering the Emergency building -- where the victim was -- around 4 am. At 7.30 am the next morning, the doctor's semi naked body was found. A preliminary examination found injuries on eyes, mouth, face, private parts and limbs.

The RG Kar doctor was throttled and then smothered to death by the civic volunteer, the final autopsy report revealed. "Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy," a police officer had told PTI on Sunday.

'Will handover case to CBI if...': CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met the victim's parents . She said that the state government will handover the case to the CBI if the Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by Sunday.“We will wait till Sunday to handover the case to the CBI,” she said.