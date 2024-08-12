US Warns Iran Against Sending Ballistic Missiles To Russia, Says 'Prepared To Deliver Severe Response'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Warning Iran against sending ballistic missiles to Russia, the United States on Monday said it would invoke a "severe" response.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the United States is deeply concerned by reports that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia.

US has also warned that it would counter efforts by Tehran to improve relations.

The United States has been in touch with European allies on reports that Iran is "planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, said Patel.

The remark comes amid Ukraine's top commander saying that Kyiv controlled around 1,000 square kilometers of Russia's Kursk region.

According to Reuters, Russia's acting governor of Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said Ukraine controlled 28 settlements , and the incursion was about 12 km deep and 40 km wide.

"We are prepared to deliver a swift and severe response if Iran were to move forward with the transfer of ballistic missiles, which would, in our view, represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," AFP quoted Patel as saying.

Patel further added,“Iranian officials also continue to deny providing any UAVs to Russia when evidence is plain for the world to see that Russia has used these UAVs in relentless attacks against the civilian population in Ukraine, against civilian infrastructure.”

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on suppliers of Iranian drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to Russia.

Meanwhile, Iran's UN representative has denied report which said that Iran is planning to supply hundreds of missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine, reported Iran International news.

"Legally, Iran has no restrictions or prohibitions on buying or selling conventional weapons. But morally, Iran will avoid transferring any weapons, including missiles, that may be used in the conflict with Ukraine until it ends," the report quoted Iran's UN representative.