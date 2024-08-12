Casio Announces Offering An Advanced Range Of Calculators For Engineering And Commerce Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the new academic year commences, Casio proudly reaffirms its commitment to supporting education by offering an advanced range of calculators, meticulously designed for the diverse needs of Engineering and commerce students. Their flagship models, Classwiz fx-991CW and MJ-12D for Engineering and commerce respectively, exemplify Casio's dedication to providing essential tools that empower students on their higher education journeys.



These calculators are more than just devices; they are trusted companions in the pursuit of academic success, facilitating learning and fostering excellence. Casio remains a steadfast partner in education, continually offering innovative and quality products that support students' academic endeavors.



Innovative Calculators for Engineering and Polytechnic Students



The Casio Classwiz fx-991CW calculator is one of the leading non-programmable scientific calculators designed to meet the rigorous demands of Engineering students. Renowned for its speed, quality and simplified user interface, this advanced model is specifically tailored for executing complex scientific calculations especially in Mathematics and Physics. It offers a comprehensive range of 540+ functions, from calculus, statistics to linear algebra among many more, ensuring that students tackle intricate problems with ease and accuracy.



Beyond its outstanding capabilities in Engineering applications, the Classwiz fx-991CW is also an essential resource for Polytechnic students. Its comprehensive feature set and user-friendly navigation are tailored made for students, aiding them in managing their coursework efficiently. With its dependable performance having fastest processor (in non-programmable Scientific Calculator category) by Casio and HD menu icon natural textbook display, Casio Classwiz fx-991CW is the preferred choice for aspiring engineers throughout their four-year journey.



Essential Tools for Commerce Students



Commerce students, particularly those entering Bachelor of Commerce (B) program, can rely on the simplistic and user-friendly design of Casio's MJ-12D calculator. Known for its durability and precision, the MJ-12D is an invaluable tool for managing calculations and financial data. Whether it's for Accounting, Finance, Statistics or General Commerce Studies, the MJ-12D offers the accuracy and dependability required to excel in the financial & commerce space. Its robust build with features like Key-rollover and Indian Comma Marker ensure that it withstands the rigors of daily academic use, making it a must-have for every commerce student.



Casio's ongoing dedication to supporting education is reflected in the development of these advanced calculators. By providing reliable and innovative tools, Casio aims to facilitate a seamless learning experience for students across various academic disciplines, while also embodying its core philosophy of“Creativity and Contribution”.





About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.



Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

