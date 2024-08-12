Radiation Levels At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Normal, Says IAEA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The International Atomic Agency (IAEA) said the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is controlled by Russia in southern Ukraine, reported normal radiation levels following a fire and explosions.

In a statement on its website, on Monday, IAEA said that thick, dark smoke was observed above one of the plant's cooling towers. It clarified that while there is no risk of elevated radiation levels in the area, any fire at the site poses a danger because it can spread to other parts and jeopardize safety, calling for immediate access to the cooling tower to assess any damage.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated that these reckless attacks endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident, stressing that attacks must stop now.