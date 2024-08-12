Coca-Cola faces USD16B tax dispute amid profit transfer allegations

(MENAFN) Coca-Cola is embroiled in an escalating tax dispute with U.S. authorities, potentially resulting in a USD16 billion liability—equivalent to more than a year and a half of the company’s profits and increasing by USD1 billion annually. The issue stems from allegations that Coca-Cola has been concealing significant profits in low-tax jurisdictions, such as Ireland, to avoid paying U.S. taxes. This contentious case, ongoing for a decade, saw a recent court ruling that demands Coca-Cola pay USD6 billion to cover unpaid taxes and interest for the years 2007 to 2009. The company plans to appeal this decision later this year.



The latest ruling, part of a protracted series of tax court decisions over the past four years, exposes the complexities and risks in Coca-Cola’s financial dealings. Despite the substantial sum ordered, Coca-Cola's immediate profit margins may not be impacted significantly, as these payments are not required to be reported in the profit and loss account if the company and its auditor, Ernst & Young, believe there is a better than 50 percent chance of a successful appeal. However, should Coca-Cola’s appeal fail, the company faces the possibility of its recent net income being completely eroded and a potential increase in its U.S. tax rate by 3.5 percentage points, up from the previous year's rate of 17.4 percent.



The dispute is crucial for the U.S. government, as the USD16 billion at stake represents the annual budget for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This confrontation with Coca-Cola is seen as a critical test of the IRS's capacity to tackle complex tax issues and enforce stricter measures against corporate tax evasion, reflecting the government's broader commitment to addressing financial misconduct.



