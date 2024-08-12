Liz Tenuto, The Workout Witch, Launches Revolutionary Somatic Exercise Teacher Training Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liz Tenuto

Revolutionizing Holistic Healing: Level 1 Training to Release Stress & Stored Trauma

- Liz TenutoLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liz Tenuto, renowned as "The Workout Witch" and the world's leading expert in somatic exercise, announces the launch of her highly anticipated teacher training program. This comprehensive Level 1 course, designed to release stress and stored trauma through somatic exercises, offers a unique blend of science and practice, fostering holistic healing and personal transformation.“Be part of a community that fosters a unique blend of science and practice, focusing on holistic healing and personal transformation with somatic exercises,” says Liz Tenuto.“This program has been highly requested by our students and aligns with our mission to make somatic exercises as popular as yoga, empowering women to move beyond past stress and trauma.”This innovative training is tailored for individuals aspiring to teach the powerful techniques of somatic exercises. By equipping participants with the skills to guide others in releasing bodily stress and trauma, the course aims to make these practices more widely accessible. Graduates will be prepared to offer in-person training, group classes, and personalized 1:1 lessons, significantly impacting their fitness careers.With over 15 years of teaching experience and mentorship under the esteemed Augusta Moore, Liz Tenuto brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this program. The teacher training initiative not only broadens the reach of somatic exercises but also builds a community of instructors, enhancing credibility and expanding the field's influence.For more information and to join the teacher training programs, visit Liz Tenuto's official website .

