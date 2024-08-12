Celebrating a Century of Indian Olympism through Art

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 12th, 2024: In the annals of human history, few spectacles have captivated hearts and minds as profoundly as the Olympic Games — a global stage showcasing the highest degree of athletic heroism. In 1920, aboard the SS Mantua, India made history by sending its inaugural Olympic team of three athletes to the Summer Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium, marking a pivotal moment in the history of Indian sportsmanship.



In a remarkable celebration of India’s legacy in the Olympic Games, the JSW Group has collaborated with two very distinct entities to commission artworks in honour of the 100th year of India at the Olympics.



1. JSW x Karishma Swali and Chanakya School of Craft

The collaboration titled Citius—Altius—Fortius (Stronger, Higher, Faster, Together) has brought together the worlds of sports and art in the most nuanced form. It features a series of three interdisciplinary artworks meticulously rendered using intricate hand embroidery techniques. These artworks celebrate pivotal moments in Indian sports history, by blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary artistic expressions, the collaboration captures the dynamic energy of sports and the delicate grace of craft, embodying the spirit of human perseverance and excellence.



2. JSW x Sujata Bajaj

This art commission celebrates the Olympic legacy and honours French and Indian pride. India’s Ashoka Chakra emerges from an Olympic circle, surrounded by metallic glints of gold, silver, and bronze representing medals. The vibrant colours of the French and Indian flags—orange, green, blue, white, and red—feature prominently, suggesting world maps as seen from space. The artwork captures both cultures’ commitment to tradition and modernity, reflecting their shared values and pride.



A Tribute to Olympism and Artistry



Citius – Altius- Fortius by Karishma Swali and Chanakya School of Craft

2024

Organic jute, cotton, linen and raw silk on cotton textile

cm 210 x 160

Courtesy: Chanakya School of Craft



The collaboration features three interdisciplinary artworks that capture pivotal moments in Indian sports history, including Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold in javelin and Sakshi Malik’s groundbreaking bronze in wrestling. The central piece, featuring a torch and a wreath, serves as an ode to human resilience and symbolises the continuity of the games from past to present. The figurative renditions are brought to life by creative director Karishma Swali and the highly skilled artisans of the Chanakya School of Craft. The works are meticulously handcrafted using a variety of materials and needlepoint techniques, such as couching, bullion knots, running stitch, crochet, and stem stitch, complemented by carpet-weaving methods like hand-knotting and hand-tufting. These techniques blend vivid tones and colours gradually, softening lines and creating hazy forms that capture the inherent fluidity of the subjects — precise yet without distinct contours.



Mrs. Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, says, “Working with Karishma and the talented artisans of the Chanakya School of Craft has been a journey of exploring the profound connection between art and sport. This project is a testament to our commitment to preserving India’s rich cultural heritage while celebrating its modern achievements. Through this project, we honour the enduring spirit of the Olympics and the heroes who inspire us.”



Karishma Swali, Creative Director, Chanakya International and Chanakya School of Craft, says, “This collaboration required us to explore the parallels between the two worlds of crafts and the Olympics, particularly the shared essence of the human spirit. The dedication, perseverance, and precision inherent in both craft and sport are profound. Neeraj Chopra and Sakshi Malik, with their inspiring achievements, were perfect muses, symbolising triumph and the spirit of breaking new ground.”



Swali, further elaborating on the artistic process, says, “The fluid silhouettes and vibrant colours embody the dynamic energy and disciplined elegance of sports while also reflecting the nuanced, intricate beauty of the craft. This synthesis captures the spirit of movement and the delicate balance of artistry, conveying a deep appreciation for the human form and the stories of resilience it carries.”



A Celebration of Heritage and Innovation

“Citius - Altius - Fortius”, while commemorating a century of Indian Olympism, also fosters a dialogue between traditional culture and contemporary art. The Chanakya School of Craft, known for its dedication to cultural sustainability and responsible innovation, collaborated with the JSW Foundation to create artworks that resonate with the principles of excellence, friendship, and respect.







