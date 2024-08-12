Criminals Are Fearless Now: Cong’S Alka Lamba Speaks Out On Kolkata Doc's Murder

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) In the wake of the recent rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, All India Mahila President, Alka Lamba on Monday slammed rising crimes against women in the country.

Slamming the audacity of the perpetrators amid the growing anger and outrage in the country, she said,“There is no fear, no dread.”

“How can they have the courage to rape a medical student and then murder her within the college premises? Such confidence indicates that the criminals believe they are untouchable," she told IANS.

Lamba criticised West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee for her repeated assurances of justice and said such assurances will not bring the girl back to life.

“Our daughter will not return. It is deeply frightening that a gang-rape involving a doctor has taken place. I want to know how justice can be served. To make a real impact, focus on preventing such crimes from occurring anywhere, whether in Delhi or West Bengal," the Congress leader said.

Lamba added, "There is a demand to transfer the investigation to the CBI. But how many cases have been successful in the past?"

"It is a matter of great sadness and concern that such crimes are continuously happening in some place or the other," she added.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the probe in the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital would be handed over to the CBI if the Kolkata Police's SIT was unable to complete the investigation by next Sunday.

The chief minister's statement came a couple of hours after the Kolkata Police issued a public appeal earlier in the day through social media urging the public to have faith in the investigation being carried out by the SIT.