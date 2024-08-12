Dover Adds To European Cryogenic Platform With Acquisition Of SPS Cryogenics And Special Gas Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover

(NYSE: DOV ) today announced that it has acquired SPS Cryogenics B.V. ("SPS") and its affiliated business, Special Systems (SGS) B.V. ("SGS"), located in Heerhugowaard, the Netherlands. SPS and SGS are now part of OPW's Clean Solutions business ("OPW CES") within Dover's Clean Energy & Fueling segment.

SPS and SGS design, manufacture, and vacuum-insulated piping systems for a wide variety of liquified gases like nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other industrial gases. SPS and SGS bring a complementary product offering and expanded European presence to OPW CES's leading global cryogenic gas flow control platform.

"This acquisition represents a logical addition to our recent acquisition of Demaco supporting the OPW CES growth strategy, boosting our capabilities and diversifying our product portfolio to address the increasing global demand for clean energy," stated Kevin Long, President of OPW. "The addition of SPS and SGS, along with the acquisitions of Demaco and Marshall Excelsior last month, expands our position in the cryogenic and industrial gas sectors, reinforcing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technological solutions to our customers."

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with an annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated effects of the transaction. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that may be contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the

Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2023, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the

SEC, and on our website,

. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result

of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens

Senior Director - Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover