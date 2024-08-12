No Radioactive Emissions Recorded At ZNPP Ukraine's Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No emissions of radioactive substances were recorded due to a fire at the cooling tower of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power (ZNPP).

Ukraine's Deputy Svitlana Hrynchuk said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

She recalled that on August 11, at around 20:00, a fire broke out at a technical water facility. As a result, damage to the cooling tower and other technological equipment is possible.

"However, with the means we have, that is, the monitoring systems, no emissions or discharges of radioactive substances have been recorded so far," Hrynchuk said.

She said that IAEA representatives present at the ZNPP had asked the Russian occupiers to immediately provide access to the facility where the fire occurred in order to assess the situation. In addition, the IAEA also noted that the level of radiation at the ZNPP remains unchanged.

Hrynchuk reported that Ukraine constantly monitors the situation regarding the radiation background with the help of monitoring systems.

On Sunday, August 11, the Russians, with a purpose unclear, started a fire at a cooling tower on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant they had captured over two years ago.

Early on August 12, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration said there was no more fire observed at the NPP.

Photo: Energoatom