NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For New Song From ‘Devara’ In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The filming of the song 'Aayudha Pooja' from the upcoming NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Devara' has officially begun.

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is set to be a major highlight of the film, and promises to be an energetic anthem that showcases the essence of the film. The marks the first on-screen collaboration between NTR Jr. and Janhvi.

On Monday, the makers of the film took to their Instagram handle, and updated the fans of the movie about the song. Sharing a picture from the song shoot, the makers wrote in the caption, 'Aayudha Pooja'. Filming underway. #Devara”.

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, and is being shot on a massive scale in Hyderabad featuring over 400 dancers and 300 actors and a continuous six-day filming schedule.

Earlier, the makers of the film released two songs, each a world apart from the other. One is a high-octane track that gives a glimpse into NTR Jr's intense character, while the other highlights his romantic side and the sizzling chemistry between NTR Jr and Janhvi.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Kalaiarasan.

'Devara', which is directed by Koratala Siva, has been making waves with its recently released 'Fear Song', composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will unfold in two parts. The film's cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

Earlier, the makers shot another song from the film in the picturesque locales of Thailand in June.

The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The makers of the film have joined forces with KJo and AA Films of Anil Thadani for the North India theatrical distribution of 'Devara: Part 1'.

The film is all set to arrive in cinemas on September 27, 2024 in five languages.