‘Tungabhadra Dam’S Chainlink Repair Work Takes Five More Days’: Karnataka Dycm DK Shivakumar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent update on the Tungabhadra Reservoir crisis, Karnataka's Deputy Chief and Water Resources Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, assured that the broken chain of the 19th crust gate will be repaired within the next four to five days. This is the first such incident in the past 70 years since the dam's construction.

Addressing the in Bengaluru on Monday, Shivakumar stated, "I have visited the Tungabhadra Dam and reviewed the situation. We have initiated repair work immediately. I have spoken to the contractors involved in the and reviewed the designs related to the dam. We are planning the necessary repairs, which should be completed within four to five days."

Shivakumar also emphasized that measures have been taken to protect the crops in the areas irrigated by the Tungabhadra Reservoir. He added, "Our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the site tomorrow. I have coordinated with the technical team, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety. There is no cause for alarm. This is the first occurrence of such an issue in 70 years."

He further explained that a safety team has been formed and dispatched to all dams in the state, and an expert committee will be established tomorrow to assess all reservoirs. "In all state reservoirs, there are two chain links for each gate to manage water flow. However, the Tungabhadra Dam has only one chain link, which is currently broken. Although there were concerns about the water flow, we have managed to control the situation. We are conserving 55 to 60 TMC of water in the reservoir," he said.

In response to the situation, additional water is being released into the Tungabhadra River, leading to a high alert near Rayara Math in Mantralaya. Shivakumar urged caution, noting, "Devotees visiting Rayara Math should be cautious. Despite rising water levels, some people continue to bathe in the river, increasing the risk of danger. We have deployed police and security personnel to ensure the safety of the public."

Shivakumar assured that water conservation measures are in place, and the design for repairs has been reviewed with past contractors. "The repair work is expected to be completed in the next few days," he confirmed.