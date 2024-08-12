New Cold War Missile Race Kicks Into Higher Gear

(MENAFN- Asia Times) North Korea's ballistic missile buildup and Japan's interceptor missile production plan with the US might a missile war of attrition in Ukraine.

This month, Reuters reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the delivery of 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to Korean People's (KPA) units stationed along the border with South Korea. The Reuters reportage was based on a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report.

The recent development, emphasized in a ceremony this month, poses a potential risk to South Korea, as stated by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Lee Sung-joon. The Reuters report says that the launchers, supposedly personally designed by Kim, are deemed ready for various tactical operations including attacks on South Korea.

In a ceremony speech, Kim blamed the US for creating a“nuclear-based military block”, prompting North Korea to enhance its military capabilities.

The timing of North Korea's rhetoric and military display coincides with the upcoming joint annual military exercises between the US and South Korea, known as the Ulchi Freedom Shield.

The Reuters report says that North Korea's actions aim to influence the US election and respond to the military drills, which North Korea has long criticized as a rehearsal for an invasion.

Stars and Stripes reported this month that Japan will begin selling its domestically produced missiles to the US in a sale involving approximately US$19.6 million worth of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) interceptors. The report says that the sale aims to replenish US missile stocks, which have dwindled amid support provided to Ukraine.

As for the number of missiles involved in the transaction, Nikkei mentions that the US and Japan plan to co-produce 100 PAC-3 interceptors and the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM).

In a January 2023 report for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Seth Jones points out that it takes the US close to 20 months to replace a spent PAC-3 interceptor.