Deeper Delve Into Cyprus' Cultural, Economical Ties With Its Neighbours After 1,200 BC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - During the Bronze Age, Cyprus played a role of cultural and economic hub, as well as a bridge between the Levant and southern Europe. These cultural and trading relations with Cyprus' neighbours continued between 1,200 BC and 700 BC.

According to the scholar Susan Sherratt from the Department of Archaeology at The University of Sheffield, there is no reason to suppose that, contrary to traditional views, these ties between Cyprus and the Near East ceased after 1,200 BC.



"There are very close similarities between the Philistine cities and Cyprus in several aspects of material culture, and that there was at least regular and substantial contact between Cyprus and the Levantine coast [including the Philistine area] seems to be indicated by the observation that the entire sequence of stylistic development of White Painted Wheel made III pottery on Cyprus from the end of Late Cypriot IIC to well on in Late Cypriot IIIA is represented in Philistine Monochrome, and to some extent Philistine Bichrome, pottery," Sherratt explained.

In addition, some pottery from the 12th century sites such as Beth Shan and Tell Keisan has been shown to be imported from Cyprus, the professor continued, adding that Canaanite jars from 12th century Cypriot sites, such as Maa-Palaeokastro and Hala Sultan Tekke, appear to have been made in centres in southern Palestine and the central Levant, as well as in Cyprus itself, Sherratt highlighted.



"Ivory also continues to appear quite frequently in LC IIIA contexts in Cyprus, and must have been imported from Egypt via the Levant or from the Levant itself.

Evidence for other types of cultural and economic links between Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean mainland in the 12th or early 11th century comes in less direct forms," Sharratt said, adding that we cannot prove that the iron knives found at Philistine and other southern Levantine sites originated in Cyprus, but it seems a reasonable supposition that they did, given the considerably larger numbers of these found in contemporary contexts in Cyprus and their typological similarities.



Furthermore, there is the evidence suggesting a trade in textiles, which arises not only from the prominence of artefacts connected with textile (and possibly also sail) manufacture in both Cyprus and the Levant, but may also possibly be glimpsed second-hand in the type of decorations found on 12th century (White Painted Wheel made III and Philistine Bichrome) pots, Sherratt underlined.

"Locally made painted pottery of so-called 'Aegean' type in the 'Amuq, Ras ibn Hani, Sarepta and elsewhere shows clear Cypriot influences in the 12th or 11th centuries," Sherratt said.

In the earlier 11th century, Phoenician pottery is found at the site of Alaas in Cyprus, while in the second half of the same century Cypro-Geometric I pottery is found, along with locally made versions of the same, at Dor.

At the same time and in the early 10th century, increasing amounts of Phoenician pottery are found in Cyprus, for instance in the Skales tombs at Palaepaphos and at Salamis and elsewhere, and from the 10th century onwards, ceramic wares between Cyprus and the Phoenician dominated Levant converge, Sherratt elaborated.

"Phoenician activity is evident on the island from the 11th to 8th centuries, and it has been assumed, because of the 9th century temples, that Kition is the Qart-kadasht ['New City'] mentioned in Phoenician inscriptions [though others think it is Amathus], "Sherratt said, adding that Kition was important, probably specifically to the Tyrians, not only because of its proximity to the copper mines at Tamassos (there is a Phoenician inscription on a late ninth century bowl from Kition recording a dedication to Astarte by a citizen of Tamassos), but also as providing a secure way-station for voyagers from the Levant along the Mediterranean.

"Copper production in Cyprus takes off in the second half of the 3rd millennium BC, and can be associated with the so-called 'Philia phenomenon', which shows close ties with Anatolia; and it is likely that at this point Cyprus becomes involved in what has been called the Anatolian trade network, based on procurement and flows of metals in several directions over a very wide area from Greater Mesopotamia in the east, through Anatolia and across the Aegean," Sherratt underscored.