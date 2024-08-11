King Swears In Hindawi As Ambassador To Austria
Date
8/11/2024 11:39:51 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Mohammad Hindawi was sworn in before his majesty King Abdullah on Sunday as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Austria.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the swearing in at Al Husseiniya Palace, according to a Royal Court statement.
MENAFN11082024000028011005ID1108542645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.