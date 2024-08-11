Panama's Olympic Medals Through Time

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama, a small country geographically and in population compared to powers such as the USA and China, has accumulated 4 Olympic medals since Amsterdam in 1928.

The Panama flag has been present at 19 Olympic Games and was only absent in Los Angeles 1932, Berlin 1936, Melbourne 1956 and Moscow 1980.

Panama has four Olympic medals in 19 participations: Lloyd LaBeach's two bronzes, Irving Saladino's and Atheyna Bylon's silver.







First and second medals: London 1948 was special for Panamanians.

Lloyd LaBeach (1924-1999) won two bronze medals in the 100 and 200 meters.

The son of Jamaican immigrants clocked 10.6 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.2 seconds in the 200 meters. Historic!







Third medal and gold for Panama: Panama's first and only gold came in Beijing 2008.

Irving Saladino (23/1/1983) registered 8.34 meters in the long jump for one of the greatest joys that the Panamanian people have ever experienced.

The Colon native also became the first Central American male athlete to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

He was also the World Champion in the long jump in Osaka 2007.

One of the best athletes!







Fourth medal and first woman to win: Paris 2024 will also be remembered with happiness by the people of Panama, as boxer Atheyna Bylon (35 years old) became the first Panamanian woman to win an Olympic medal.

Atheyna won silver in the 75 kilos women's boxing.

Bylon fell in the final against China's Li Qian and took home silver, winning Panama's fourth medal in the most important sports event.

Congratulations, Atheyna!