Perseid Meteor Shower 2024: What is it? When, where can you watch it

This weekend offers a spectacular show for sky enthusiasts. The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most renowned annual meteor showers, will peak during the late night of August 11, extending into the early hours of August 12. With minimal moonlight, the conditions are perfect for stargazing

The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak late Sunday night into Monday morning. The optimal viewing period is from around 11 PM or midnight until dawn

The Perseid meteor shower derives its name from Perseus constellation. Known for its bright, swift meteors, it's considered most prolific showers, with up to 100 meteors per hour

Perseids are renowned for their fireballs-large, bright explosions of light and color that outshine typical meteor streaks. These are caused by larger cometary particles

Meteors are fragments from comets or asteroids. As Earth traverses dusty trails left by comets, these particles burn up upon entering atmosphere, creating stunning streaks of light

The Perseid meteor shower's debris comes from Comet 109/Swift-Tuttle, which takes 133 years to orbit the Sun. Discovered in 1862 by Swift, Tuttle, nucleus measures 26 km

Research from 2013 shows that the Perseid meteor shower generates the highest number of fireballs compared to other meteor showers

To view the Perseid meteor shower, choose a location away from city lights and pollution. Use interactive maps like lightpollutionmap or darksitefinder for guidance

For those in India, Perseid meteor shower can be seen under similar conditions. To enjoy celestial event fully, find dark location away from urban areas for best viewing experience