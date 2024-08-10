Egypt, Sri Lanka Strengthen Ties: Bilateral Talks Cover Investment, Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelaty, engaged in consultations with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry, at the of Foreign Affairs on Saturday. Their discussions covered a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, opportunities, and regional concerns.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the significance of maintaining this positive momentum, underscoring the deep historical ties between the two nations.

Abdelaty praised the recent activation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, referencing the second round of political consultations held in Colombo in July 2023 at the level of Assistant Foreign Ministers. He emphasized Egypt's interest in bolstering Sri Lankan investments within its borders, particularly in manufacturing. The Foreign Minister also acknowledged the growing interest of major Sri Lankan companies in Egypt's ready-made garment sector, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to facilitating foreign investments and revitalizing the Joint Business Council.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister reciprocated by emphasizing the importance Sri Lankan private sector actors place on strengthening their investments in Egypt. He also expressed interest in enhancing cooperation with Egypt in cultural and counter-terrorism fields to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Abdelaty stressed the need for increased cooperation in tourism, advocating for more frequent exchanges between the two countries. He highlighted Egypt's expertise in training professionals in the tourism and archaeological sectors.

Regarding counter-terrorism, Abdelaty affirmed Egypt's readiness to collaborate with Sri Lanka. He highlighted Al-Azhar's role in promoting moderate and tolerant thought and expressed willingness to send Al-Azhar imams and teachers to Sri Lankan schools and religious institutions.

Abu Zeid mentioned that Khaled El-Anani, Egypt's candidate for the Director-General position at UNESCO, participated in discussions related to his candidacy. The candidate enjoys support from Arab states and the African Union. The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister acknowledged Egypt's rich history and civilization, qualifying it for this important UN position.

During the meeting, Sabry sought Abdelaty's assessment of several regional and international issues, including the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The Egyptian Foreign Minister outlined efforts to broker a sustainable ceasefire, release hostages and prisoners, and prevent the conflict from spreading to other areas. He emphasized the urgency of halting the bloodshed of Palestinians.

Abdelaty also listened to Sabry's perspective on developments in the Pacific and South Asian regions.

In the end, both ministers signed a joint memorandum of understanding between the Egyptian Diplomatic Institute and its Sri Lankan counterpart to strengthen cooperation in training and capacity building for diplomatic staff.