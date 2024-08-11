Sheikh Joaan Thanks Qatari Delegation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President HE Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani poses with the Qatar delegation on the final day of the Paris games Sunday. In a post on social medal, Sheikh Joaan said:“At the conclusion of Qatar's participation in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, I extend my sincere thanks to all members of the Qatari delegation for their perseverance and dedication to work. It was a rich and important experience in our Olympic journey and all of you were up to the responsibility.”

He added:“We also extend our thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Personal Representative of His Highness the Amir, the brothers and sisters and all the people of Qatar for their support and assistance to the Qatari team during its participation in the Olympics. We cannot do without this support and we are grateful for it. We will always make it an incentive for development and to provide what is best for our country.”

Qatar finished the Paris Olympics with one medal, with high jump icon Mutaz Barshim winning a bronze on Saturday.

MENAFN11082024000067011011ID1108542606