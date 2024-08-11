UNESCO Predicts Protests Against Mass Tourism Will Expand
Date
8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Protests against mass tourism have swept Spain this summer, but
they could also happen elsewhere in Europe, as the interests of
local residents and visitors to tourist areas become unbalanced,
particularly over housing, Azernews reports.
Protests against mass tourism that have engulfed Spain could
spread to other parts of Europe, predicts Peter De Brien, a senior
representative of UNESCO's sustainable tourism project.
The rallies of local residents of Spain's tourist regions
started a few weeks ago. They are Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca,
Gran Canaria, Malaga, etc. affected. Reuters reports with reference
to the police that about 10,000 people took part in one of the
actions held in Mallorca on July 21.
Tourists are displacing residents from the Italian island of
Capri. In the peak season, the resort receives up to 16,000
tourists per day, which exceeds the island's population of 12,900.
Most holidaymakers come for a day, but at the same time the number
of overnight stays is increasing as more houses are rented out in
Capri.
"Capri is becoming a hostel for tourists," said Teodorico
Boniello, head of the local consumer association. According to him,
more people are coming to the island than can be accommodated. Due
to the influx of tourists, Capri authorities have increased the
entrance tax from 2.50 euros to 5 euros, which will be valid from
April 1 to October 31.
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108542269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.