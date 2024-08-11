Cinc Syrskyi On Battlefield Situation: 'We Are Continuing The Operation'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Amid developments in Russia's Kursk region, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that Ukraine is continuing its operation.

"We are continuing the operation!" Syrskyi said in a description of a photo published on his Telegram channel.

However, he did not provide any details.

On August 6, reports emerged across Russian Telegram channels of battles ongoing on the border with Ukraine in the Kursk region. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the region.

The Ukrainian military has not issued any official statements in this regard.

Commenting on developments in the Kursk region, European Commission foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said that according to international law, Ukraine has a legitimate right to defend itself, including by hitting the aggressor on his territory.

On August 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrainian soldiers for capturing Russian troops, stressing that the past three days were "particularly productive."

Photo: Syrskyi / Telegram