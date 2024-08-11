Explosion Occurs In Odesa
8/11/2024 3:10:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"An explosion was heard in the city," the mayor wrote.
He urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.
Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.
