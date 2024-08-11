عربي


Explosion Occurs In Odesa

Explosion Occurs In Odesa


8/11/2024 3:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city," the mayor wrote.

Read also: Russians attack Antonivka with drones, two more women wounded

He urged Odesa residents to stay in shelters.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

MENAFN11082024000193011044ID1108542255


UkrinForm

