Ministry Of Interior Launches Course On Document Forgery And Identity Theft Detection Skills

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A five-day course on Document Forgery and Identity Theft Detection Skills, organized by the Ministry of Interior, got underway on Sunday. The course involves 18 trainees from the ranks of non-commissioned officers from various departments of the Ministry of Interior and several Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

It aims at enhancing security and safety, raising awareness and efficiency in the field of detecting forgery, verifying identities, and exchanging expertise and knowledge among participants in the field of passports.

Assistant Director of the Administrative Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Passports Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Duhaim Al Dosari stated that this course is held based on the outcomes of the meeting of the Directors General of Passports in the GCC countries and their recommendations regarding the exchange of expertise in the field of training. It aims at equiping participants with modern methods of detecting forgery in official documents and identity fraud.

For his part, Head of the Training Section of the Administrative Affairs Department at the General Directorate of Passports First Lieutenant Mohammed Jarallah Al Nabit presented the course's key topics including 'valid documents and papers and mechanism for securing and protecting them against forgery' and 'types and methods of forgery in documents and papers', in addition to introducing participants to forgery crimes, their elements and subsquent consequences along with steps followed in examining passports and travel documents.

He pointed out that the course also addresses how to use the necessary security systems and procedures to detect forgery, with the examination of real samples of forged and counterfeit passports and travel documents and the identification of the correct methods of using document examination and forgery detection equipment.

Lectured by First Lieutenant Khalid Sultan Al Qahoumi, an officer in the inspection and verivication section at the Airport Passport Department, the course agenda includes practical exercises on examining different types of documents and papers.

