J&K L-G Pays Homage To Fallen Soldiers

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday laid a wreath and paid homage to Havldar Dipak Kumar Yadav and Lance naik (L/Nk) Parveen Sharma, who laid down their life during an anti-terror operation in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

“I salute the indomitable courage of our bravehearts, who made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the families of the martyrs in this hour of grief,” the Lt Governor said.

Two were killed in action during the encounter on Saturday in the forested area of Kokernag in Anantnag district and five others including two soldiers were injured. One of the injured civilians later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

A massive search operation is underway in the area to track down the hiding terrorists. Additional reinforcements have been brought in and the area has been cordoned off.

Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdhi told reporters that Anantnag borders with Doda and it looks like the group of terrorists has sneaked from Doda into Anantnag.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of our brave and fearless Indian Army soldiers in a counter-terrorist operation in Kokernag, Anantnag (J&K). My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Nation stands firmly with them, in this hour of grief," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X.

"General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme Sacrifice of Bravehearts Hav Dipak Kumar Yadav & L/Nk Praveen Sharma, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, in Anantnag, J&K. Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," army wrote on X.