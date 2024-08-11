Paris Olympics: USA Pip China To Claim Top Spot; India Finishes 71St

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 11 (IANS) The United States of America (USA) emerged victorious atop the medal table at the Paris Olympics, narrowly edging out arch-rivals China in a dramatic final day of competition. The race for supremacy came down to the last event of the Games, the women's final, where the USA secured a nail-biting 67-66 victory over host nation France.

This triumph not only clinched the medal for the basketball team but also ensured that the USA maintained its streak of topping the Olympic medal table for the fourth consecutive Games.

The final tally saw the United States finish with 126 medals, including 40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze. China, despite dominating in several key disciplines, finished with 91 medals, also including 40 gold. The USA's superior overall medal count ultimately tipped the balance in their favor.

The competition between the two sporting powerhouses was intense throughout the Games. China had taken the lead in the medal table, largely due to their dominance in pool events like diving and artistic swimming, as well as their traditional strengths in table tennis and weightlifting.

However, the Americans responded with a series of standout performances in track and field, securing 14 gold, 11 silver, and 9 bronze in athletics alone. The USA also continued to show its strength in the swimming pool, where they collected 28 medals, including eight golds.

Japan, defying pre-Olympic predictions, finished third in the medal standings with 45 medals, including 20 gold. This result exceeded expectations, particularly given that Japan had finished with 27 gold medals at their home Olympics in Tokyo three years earlier.

Australia secured fourth place with 18 gold medals, while hosts France rounded out the top five with 16 gold, showcasing a strong all-around performance at their home Games. Great Britain, which had been expected to challenge for a top-three finish, ended the Games in seventh place with 14 gold medals.

India's performance, though not among the top ranks, was noteworthy, with the country finishing 71st with six medals, including five bronze and a silver. However, their tally could still increase, as wrestler Vinesh Phogat has appealed her disqualification in the women's 50kg wrestling final. Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the day of the final.

Pakistan made a significant mark as well, finishing 62nd, with their first Olympic gold medal in 44 years. Arshad Nadeem's victory in the men's javelin final was a historic moment for the nation.