BARBAR, LEBANESE RESTAURANT OPENS ITS THIRD BRANCH IN OTHMAN BIN AFFAN, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- teamlewis) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – August 11, 2024: Barbar restaurant, the casual Lebanese eatery, known for its rich culinary heritage, is excited to announce the opening of its third branch on Othman Bin Affan Road in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This new location marks another milestone for the Lavoya Restaurant Group, operator of Barbar in the GCC, reinforcing its commitment to deliver exceptional dining experiences across the Kingdom.

Building on its success in Saudi Arabia with branches on Tahlia Street in Al Olaya and Anas Bin Malik Street in Al Yasmeen, Barbar is set to bring its authentic taste of Beirut to Othman Bin Affan, Riyadh, offering an immersive dining experience that blends traditional flavors with modern culinary innovation.

Walid Hajj, CEO of Lavoya Restaurant Group, said: “We are thrilled to expand Barbar's presence in Saudi Arabia with our third branch in Riyadh. The opening of the new branch aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and promote tourism and hospitality. At Barbar, we are dedicated to providing unique dining experiences that celebrate both the Lebanese heritage and the dynamic future of the Kingdom. Barbar is strategically expanding its presence to cater to the growing demand for diverse and high-quality dining experiences.”

Through its authentic culinary offerings that capture the essence of Beirut, Barbar appeals to both locals and expats. The restaurant's menu is curated to offer a wide variety of dishes, from the famous shawarma, daily dishes, broasted chicken, grilled meats, fresh salad, to desserts, fruit cocktails, and much more. Each dish is prepared using the finest ingredients, ensuring a high standard of quality and authenticity. We are always expanding our menu with new varieties and will soon launch the Kids Meal and Gathering boxes to serve even more tastes and preferences.

Additionally, this restaurant features a thoughtfully designed interior with a new look, creating a warm and inviting environment. The ambiance is designed to create a sense of community and togetherness, making it a perfect spot for family gatherings, friendly get togethers, and casual dining. The restaurant also includes a spacious outdoor terrace, allowing guests to enjoy their meals in the open air. The restaurant opens from 11 am to 3 am, available for dine-in and delivery with a bigger coverage area catering to different communities.





