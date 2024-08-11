25 win gold bars and valuable prizes in Sharjah Summer Promotions’ second grand raffle draw

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, August 11, 2024

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), continues to enthrall shoppers and visitors with a series of exciting raffles.

Launched under the slogan “Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures”, the shopping festival held its second grand raffle draw yesterday evening, Saturday, at Mega Mall- Sharjah, adding new winners to the growing list of those who have been awarded valuable prizes.

The grand raffle saw 25 lucky winners receiving precious prizes that included 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, and 11 shopping vouchers. These rewards have notably increased the attractiveness of Sharjah Summer Promotions, sprinkling joy and happiness among families and visitors who celebrated with the winners.

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by various activities and competitions accompanying the raffle draw, leaving the audience eager for the upcoming draws and events.

This year’s edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions has achieved remarkable success in boosting the retail sector and commercial activity across the participating shopping malls, markets and stores in the emirate. This shopping extravaganza offers significant discounts and promotions on renowned local and international brands, along with a diverse selection of retail products.

Aside from special deals and promotional discounts, Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 features a packed programme of 70 special entertainment activities and performances covering major shopping malls and retail stores across the emirate.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, congratulated the lucky winners of Sharjah Summer Promotions’ second grand raffle draw, wishing good luck to all shoppers in the upcoming draws, which promise even more exciting prizes and surprises.

He emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber is delivering the best promotional offers and events that meet the public's expectations and needs. This dedication is underpinned by the strong collaboration between various stakeholders to achieve shared objectives, with a key focus on positioning Sharjah as a premier destination for shopping and family travel and tourism.

More exciting surprises await eager shoppers from Sharjah’s residents and visitors, as part of this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions. These include the grand raffle draw that will be held on September 1 at Sahara Centre, awarding 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, 13 shopping vouchers, and an Infiniti car.

Additionally, Rahmania Mall is set to offer shopping vouchers on August 17. School bags and stationery will also be given away to students and shoppers by 06 Mall on August 24, under the “Back to School” campaign that offers significant discounts on school supplies.

One of the highlights of this year’s edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions is the Al Maleh (Salted Fish) and Fishing Festival, which will take place from August 28 to 31 in Dibba Al Hisn town of Sharjah emirate. The event will include a range of heritage-themed activities, in addition to raffle drawz for shopping vouchers and hotel stays.





