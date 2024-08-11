Spain damages sewers for former Catalan president

(MENAFN) Carles Puigdemont, the former president of Catalonia who has been living in self-imposed exile, made a dramatic return to Spain to disrupt the election of the new regional president. Puigdemont's reappearance on the stage caused a stir as in Barcelona intensified their efforts to locate him.



In 2017, Puigdemont declared Catalonia’s independence from Spain, prompting the Spanish to remove him from office and issue a warrant for his arrest. To evade capture, Puigdemont fled to Belgium and had been living in exile since then. However, he returned to Barcelona just as the Catalan parliament was set to vote on the appointment of Socialist Party candidate Salvador Illa as the new president of the Catalonia region.



On Wednesday, Puigdemont arrived outside the Catalan parliament, located in the Parc de la Ciutadella, and delivered a five-minute televised speech before the parliamentary session commenced. In his address, he asserted his right to be present at such a pivotal moment in Catalan politics, stating, “I have to be there and I want to be there. That is why I have embarked on the return journey from exile.”



Puigdemont's surprise appearance outside the parliament caught both law enforcement and media off guard. The police, who had been expecting him to attempt to enter the building, had already restricted access to the site, allowing only a single entry point and rigorously checking credentials. Despite the heightened security, Puigdemont managed to deliver his speech and then evade arrest.



Following his departure, local media reported that Puigdemont had successfully avoided capture. La Vanguardia noted that two members of the Catalan police had been detained on suspicion of aiding his escape. Earlier in the day, the Mossos d’Esquadra, the regional police force, conducted an extensive search of the parliament building. Their efforts included searching every room, combing through the basement, and even inspecting the sewers. They also sealed off the passage connecting the parliament to the nearby Barcelona Zoo in their search for Puigdemont.



Puigdemont’s return and the subsequent police operation underscore the ongoing tensions surrounding Catalonia’s push for independence and the complexities of Spanish regional politics.

