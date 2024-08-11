Çukurova International Airport Opens In Turkiye, With Capacity For 9 Million Passengers Annually

Çukurova International Airport Opens In Turkiye, With Capacity For 9 Million Passengers Annually
Flights to Çukurova Airport will be transferred from Adana and
will operate five times a week, Azernews reports
citing Turkish media.
Çukurova International Airport, designed to accommodate 9
million passengers annually, has opened in Mersin Province,
Turkiye. Starting August 11, Aeroflot will commence flights to the
airport, which is situated between the cities of Adana and
Mersin.
The transfer of flights to Çukurova Airport from Adana is
expected to increase the flow of tourists from Russia to the
region, which ranks third among foreign buyers of real estate in
Turkiye. Russia is also constructing Turkiye's first nuclear power
plant, Akkuyu, in Mersin Province, and the new airport is
anticipated to enhance transportation to the area.
Çukurova Airport, Turkiye's 58th airport, was built at a cost of
€244.5 million. Its 3,500-meter-long runway meets CAT-II standards
and can accommodate all types of aircraft, including wide-body
jets. A section of the highway connecting Mersin and Adana to the
airport has been completed, and in the future, a high-speed train
will reduce travel time between the cities and the airport to 23
minutes, according to Abdülkadir Uraloğlu, the head of the Ministry
of Transport.
At the opening ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
described Çukurova Airport as“Turkiye's air gateway to the region
and the world.”
