Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Are Going To Be 'Freakier' In Upcoming Version Of 'Freaky Friday'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Jamie Lee Curtis, who bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', has shared an update on her upcoming 'Freakier Friday'.

The American fantasy comedy film is directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss.

It is a direct sequel to 'Freaky Friday' (2003), which itself was based on Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel.

The film also stars Lindsay Lohan. The two recently spoke with 'Entertainment Tonight', where Curtis said that it's definitely going to be freakier this time around with the film.

Lindsay said, "I'm a mom now from a teenager."

Curtis chimed in and said, "That makes me a grandmother."

Lindsay then said that there will be many switches in the film.

When they were asked if they will be seen switching bodies again, Curtis said, "We are not telling you who's switching with who."

Curtis also shared that there are some great cameos in the film. She recollected an incident when Chad Michael Murray walked in and every woman at the table had their jaw dropped looking at him.

'Freakier Friday' also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao, Julia Butters and Manny Jacinto.

'Freakier Friday' is scheduled to be released theatrically in the US in 2025.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis is also set to star in Gia Coppola's upcoming film 'The Last Showgirl', James L. Brooks' upcoming film 'Ella McCay', and Paul Greengrass' upcoming film 'The Lost Bus'.

She became a favourite of the netizens when she cheered for her 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' co-star Michelle Yeoh at the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards as the latter won the Best Actress honour for her work in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.