T'way Air's Singapore-Incheon Flight Delayed Due To Safety Check Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 11 (IANS) T'way Air's flight bound for Incheon from Singapore has been delayed due to a safety inspection issue involving its aircraft, the South Korean budget airline said on Sunday.

T'way's flight TW172 took off from Singapore's Changi Airport for South Korea's Incheon International Airport at 2:15 a.m. (local time) with 285 aboard, but returned to the point of departure 55 minutes later due to the aircraft's safety issues, according to company officials, Yonhap news agency reported.

Following a check, T'way determined the aircraft, an Airbus A330-300, was unfit for immediate aviation and sent a different aircraft from South Korea to Changi Airport as a replacement.

The replacement flight is set to take off from Changi Airport at around 11 p.m., resulting in a delay of about 21 hours.

T'way said it offered TW172 passengers a stay at a hotel near Changi Airport and plans to give out additional compensation for the incident.

"We are sorry to cause a big inconvenience due to an unexpected safety check," according to the official of the airline.

In June, the low-cost carrier was ordered to come up with measures to address repeated safety and flight delay issues by South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, after a series of international flight delays.