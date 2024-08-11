Apple reviews App Store policies to comply with EU Digital Markets Act

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Apple unveiled major changes to its App Store policies following accusations from the European Union that it breached the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The European Commission, which regulates antitrust issues, had charged Apple with hindering app developers from directing users to alternative payment methods. This marked Apple as the first company to be targeted under the DMA, a regulation designed to foster fair competition and enhance consumer choice in the digital sphere.



In response to the charges, Apple announced plans to modify its practices to better comply with the DMA's stipulations. The European Commission had previously observed that Apple's restrictions were limiting developers' capabilities to offer promotions and handle transactions through preferred channels. Under the new compliance measures set to take effect next fall, Apple will allow developers in the EU to advertise and manage transactions through alternative platforms, thus addressing some of the EU's concerns about restrictive practices.



Additionally, Apple will implement a revised fee structure for digital goods and services. Developers will face a five percent fee on transactions made through external platforms within one year of an app's initial download. This adjustment is intended to balance the EU's regulatory demands with Apple's existing platform policies, aiming to satisfy regulatory concerns while preserving the company's operational framework.



