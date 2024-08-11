Air Defence System Operated At Night In Kyiv Region, Six Houses Damaged By Debris, Two Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, as of 09:00 on 11 August, two houses were destroyed and 6 damaged by the falling debris of downed Russian drones and missiles. Two people were killed and three were injured.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

He noted that on Sunday night, Russians attacked the region with missiles and drones . No direct hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded.

"As of 9:00 a.m., 2 private houses were destroyed in 2 districts of the region as a result of the fall of enemy target debris, and 6 more were damaged. Four cars were also damaged," Kravchenko wrote.

Two residents of the Kyiv region , including a four-year-old child, were killed in the enemy attack. Three were injured: bruises and abrasions of the torso, head, limbs, and fractures. Kravchenko said that they are being provided with medical assistance.

"All operational groups are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. Together with the local authorities, we will provide all the necessary assistance to all the injured people," said the head of the RMA.

He also expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

As reported, about ten Shahed-type attack drones tried to attack Kyiv at night , and the air defence shot them all down in the suburbs. In addition, the Russians launched a ballistic missile in the direction of Kyiv.