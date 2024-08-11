BMW to recalls more than 100k cars in US to address potential overheating of starter engine

(MENAFN) BMW is set to recall 105,558 crossovers and sedans in the United States due to a potential issue with the starter motor, which could overheat under certain conditions. This recall, announced by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects a range of BMW models, including select X5 and X7 vehicles, as well as some 3 Series and 7 Series sedans. The concern arises from the possibility that if the starter motor fails, repeated attempts to restart the vehicle could lead to overheating due to electrical overload, posing a potential safety hazard.



The NHTSA highlighted that the overheating risk is directly linked to the failure of the starter motor. In the event of such a failure, the electrical system could become overloaded during multiple attempts to start the car, increasing the likelihood of the starter motor overheating. This defect has prompted BMW to initiate a software update, which will be provided at no cost to the affected vehicle owners. The software update is designed to prevent the electrical overload that can lead to overheating, thereby addressing the root cause of the issue and enhancing the overall safety of the vehicles involved.



BMW dealers will be responsible for implementing this software update, and the company has committed to notifying car owners about the recall. According to the NHTSA, notification letters are expected to be sent out later in September, informing owners of the necessary steps to ensure their vehicles are updated. This recall underscores BMW's proactive approach to addressing potential safety concerns and ensuring that their vehicles continue to meet stringent safety standards.



