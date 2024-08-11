US Set To Release $3.5 Billion To Israel For Purchase Of American Weapons
The US is preparing to give $3.5 billion to Israel to purchase
American weapons and military equipment from a $14.1 billion
supplemental bill approved by congress in April,
Azernews reports, citing Anadolu.
"On Thursday, August 8 the Department notified Congress of our
intent to obligate $3.5 billion in FY 2024 Foreign Military
Financing using funding provided by the Israel Security
Supplemental Appropriations Act," said a State Department
spokesperson.
It was first reported by CNN, citing multiple officials familiar
with the matter, saying that "it is not unusual for it to take time
for money to be released from these packages."
According to CNN, the funding was released this week as Israel
and the Middle East are bracing for a potential retaliation from
Iran and Hezbollah after Tel Aviv assassinated Hamas' political
chief in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.
The US is facing criticism for providing military aid to Israel,
as 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7 due to
Israeli bombings, which US President Joe Biden described as
"indiscriminate."
Several human rights groups and former State Department
officials have urged the Biden administration to suspend arms
transfers to Israel, citing violations of international law and
human rights.
Twelve former US officials, including former State Department
officials Josh Paul, Annelle Sheline, Stacy Gilbert and Hala
Rharrit, said in a statement last month that "America's diplomatic
cover for, and continuous flow of arms to Israel has ensured our
undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a
besieged Palestinian population in Gaza."
A long-awaited report in May said it is“reasonable to assess”
that Israel used US-made weapons in ways that are inconsistent with
international humanitarian law.
The report stopped short of reaching a definitive conclusion
saying it does not have "complete information."
