Cinc Syrskyi Shows Ukraine's Military Destroying Russian Invaders
8/11/2024 1:10:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has released a video showing Ukrainian fighters eliminating Russian invaders.
According to Ukrinform, the video was published on his facebook page.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying Russian invaders in an aimed and skillful manner," the post reads.
Photo: Alessio Mamo / The Guardian
