Ministers Of Planning, Finance Meet To Streamline Egypt's Economic Entities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Planning and Finance ministers met virtually on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve the performance of the country's state-owned companies.

Rania Al-Mashat, of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, chaired the technical secretariat meeting of the Supreme Committee for Economic Bodies.

Also in attendance were Mohamed Abazid, adviser to the minister of planning, Hussein Essa, head of the technical secretariat, and Sherine El-Sharqawi, assistant minister of finance.

The ministers and their aides discussed the committee's role in developing a comprehensive plan to restructure the 59 economic bodies in line with government objectives. The goal is to enhance governance, performance, and efficiency within these entities.

“Strengthening the role of economic entities in the national economy and optimizing their resources positively impacts the state's economic and financial performance,” Al-Mashat said.

The meeting also focused on mechanisms for the committee to achieve its goals, as directed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. The planning ministry will provide data and support to the process, in coordination with the finance ministry.

Kouchouk emphasized the importance of creating detailed plans to address financial risks facing some economic bodies said these plans should aim to increase surpluses and transfers to the public treasury, thereby boosting non-tax revenues.

The meeting comes as the government seeks to improve the financial health of state-owned enterprises and increase their contribution to the economy.



