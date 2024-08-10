Delta Capital Celebrates Success With Exclusive Event Featuring Ramy Sabry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Delta Capital for Urban Development, a leading developer in Egypt's Nile Delta region, hosted an exclusive event for its clients on Friday, August 9th, featuring a performance by renowned Egyptian Ramy Sabry.





The event, held at Luxury Beach, the first beach club in the Delta region, was part of a series of unique and exclusive entertainment activities regularly offered by Delta Capital. During the concert, Sabry performed a selection of his most popular hits and new releases, receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience.





“The event was a great success, and we were thrilled with the response from our clients,” said Samy Abdelkader, CEO of Delta Capital for Urban Development.





The event comes on the heels of Delta Capital receiving the“Best Real Estate Developer in the Delta” award at Egypt's Top Summit. This recognition highlights Delta Capital's commitment to excellence and its significant impact in the region.







“We are honoured by this prestigious recognition, which celebrates our sustained efforts in real estate development in the Delta region,” Abdelkader said.“This award is a clear reflection of our success and our ability to earn the trust of our clients by delivering exceptional real estate products tailored to their needs. It also brings with it a new responsibility to uphold our leadership in the real estate market.”





Delta Capital has established itself as a leading force in the Delta region, with a client base of over 10,000 across various cities, including Mansoura, Kafr El Sheikh, Mahalla El Kubra, Tanta, and New Damietta. Since its inception in 2015, the company has successfully completed a range of notable projects that have been highly appreciated by clients.

Delta Capital prides itself on bringing the latest innovations in real estate development to its clients, offering a wide-ranging portfolio that includes chalets, residential units, villas, and hotel accommodations designed to cater to both local and international clients. All projects are crafted with a commitment to world-class quality and luxury.







Founded by a group of Egyptian investors in 2015, Delta Capital for Urban Development was established with the goal of delivering exceptional coastal projects in the Delta region along the Mediterranean Sea.