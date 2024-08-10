Public Enterprises Minister Visits Synthetic Silk, Polyester Fibre Factories In Kafr El-Dawar

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mohamed Shimi visited, on Saturday, the Egypt Synthetic Silk and Polyester Fiber Company, a subsidiary of the Cotton and Textile Industries Holding Company, located in Kafr El-Dawar, Beheira. This company is Egypt's first producer of synthetic fibres and is also a pioneer in the Middle East. Shimi's visit is part of a series of inspection tours to monitor production processes and ongoing projects.

During the visit, Shimi toured the production lines, gaining insights into various processes. He reviewed the company's current status, expansion plans, marketing strategies, local sales volumes, and export levels. Notably, the company recently resumed operations after a 12-year hiatus. Accompanying Shimi were Ahmed Shaker, Managing Director of the Cotton & Textile Industries Holding Company, and Ahmed Hassan, Managing Director of the Synthetic Silk Company.

The Minister emphasized the government's strong commitment to the polyester industry's growth. This strategic focus aims to support and strengthen local industries by ensuring domestic availability of production inputs, reducing imports, increasing exports, and advancing the national textile industry development project.

Shimi also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of the Egypt Synthetic Silk Company. He noted that the company possesses significant potential for success, with its products in demand locally and in international markets.



