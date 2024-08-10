State Prison Inmate Death Under Investigation In Allegany County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(CUMBERLAND, MD) – Maryland State are investigating the death of an inmate at a state prison in Allegany County.

The inmate is identified as Marvin Brown, 23. Brown was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel on the scene. He was serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland. Brown was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

At about 9:30 a.m., Aug. 9, 2024, the Maryland State Police Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit about an inmate death. Brown was found unresponsive in his cell with multiple puncture wounds.

Another inmate at the facility has been identified as a suspect. His identity will be withheld until charges are filed. The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Assistance is being provided by State Police crime scene technicians and investigators with the DPSCS Internal Investigative Unit. The investigation will be presented to the Allegany County State's Attorney's Office upon completion for review.

The investigation continues.

