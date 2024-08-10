OIC Strongly Condemns, Israeli Attack On Al-Tabi'een School In Gaza City

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today strongly condemned, the Israeli crime of bombing the Al-Tabi'een school in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, killing over 100 civilians and injuring dozens more.

In a press statement, the OIC considered this crime an extension of the brutal massacres and genocide committed by the for more than ten months in the Gaza Strip, in flagrant violation of international law, the orders of the International Court of Justice and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The organization held the occupation forces fully responsible for these ongoing crimes, renewing its call to hold Israel, the occupying power, accountable for all war crimes and crimes against humanity it commits in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The OIC also called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to oblige Israel, the occupying power, to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law, impose an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the Strip and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.