PM Modi Asks Kerala To Submit Detailed Memorandum On Wayanad Landslide, Assures All Possible Assistance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi, who is in the landslide-ravaged Wayanad, has directed the Kerala to submit a detailed memorandum on the disaster, including the number of houses destroyed by the landslide and the extent of the damages. This memorandum is part of the procedures to be completed before announcing the central aid. The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with Kerala during the meeting and assured that necessary assistance would be provided. The state government briefed the Prime Minister on the disaster and the current situation during the meeting.

Also Read:

PM Modi comforts Wayanad disaster victims living in relief camps [WATCH]

"I have been taking information about the landslide since the time I got to know about the incident. All the agencies of the central government who could have helped in the disaster were mobilized immediately. This disaster is not normal. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients in the hospital," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the central government will stand with the state government and there will not be any lack of fund for any project, adding that it's our social responsibility to ensure that the dreams of those affected are not shattered. "The government and the country are with them," he added.

At the meeting in collectorate, the Prime Minister was shown a presentation of the damages caused by the massive landslides in Wayanad. The meeting was attended by several top officials, and ministers, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the officials to give a detailed memorandum, and ensured necessary financial assistance based on that. The state government sources said a memorandum with all the necessary details will be forwarded to the PM without any delay.

Also Read:

IMD issues rain alert in Kerala from August 13; Yellow alert in two districts today