Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Ecuador
8/10/2024 4:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Ecuador HE Daniel Noboa, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
