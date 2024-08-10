Escalating Conflict: Ukraine Offensive In Western Russia Sparks Kremlin's Emergency Response

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that Russia has declared a“federal-level” state of emergency in the Kursk region following a large-scale invasion by Ukrainian forces.

Additional were sent to the region on Friday in response to the situation.

It has been four days since Ukrainian forces launched their assault on western Russia. International media outlets have described it as the largest offensive by Kyiv within Russian territory, which prompted a swift response from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, reacted to the Ukrainian army's attack on Russian soil during a televised meeting with his cabinet members, calling it“provocative.”

According to The Washington Post, the Ukrainian forces' incursion into western Russia represents the most significant challenge faced by President Vladimir Putin since the Wagner mercenary uprising in 2023.

Reuters also reported that Russia has moved additional tanks, artillery, and missile systems to its southern Kursk region, which is reeling from the shock of the Ukrainian forces' invasion.

Three days after Ukraine's border assault on Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Moscow must“feel” the consequences of its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia claims that at least 1,000 Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored vehicles, entered its territory on Tuesday morning last week, marking what appears to be one of the largest attacks on Russian soil since the war began.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced that a missile launched by a Russian aircraft struck a shopping center in eastern Donetsk on Friday midday, killing at least 14 people and injuring 44 others.

Media outlets, quoting the head of the Donetsk region, reported that“this is yet another deliberate attack on a crowded place, another terrorist act by the Russians.”

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has escalated significantly, with large-scale offensives and retaliatory actions from both sides. The situation remains tense, with the international community closely monitoring developments as the potential for further escalation looms.

