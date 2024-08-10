J&K Police Release Sketches Of 4 Jaish Terrorists Linked To Kathua Attacks, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Reward

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Jammu and Kashmir have taken significant steps to boost security following a series of recent terror incidents. On Saturday, the police released sketches of four terrorists who were reportedly seen in the remote Dhoks of Malhar, Bani, and Seojdhar within the Kathua district. To encourage public assistance, the police have announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for anyone providing credible information leading to their capture.

In an official post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated, "Kathua Police releases sketches of 04 terrorists who were last seen in dhoks of Malhar, Bani & Seojdhar. A reward of 05lakhs on each terrorist for an actionable information. Anyone with credible information of terrorists will also be suitably rewarded."

This development comes in response to escalating tensions in the Jammu region, which has recently witnessed several terror attacks, including a deadly ambush on an army convoy in Kathua, and violent encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

The police's efforts to track these terrorists are part of a broader crackdown that began on August 6, when security forces launched a Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) following reports of suspicious activity in the Khaneed area of Basantgarh, Udhampur. The operation, initiated after an exchange of fire with terrorists, is ongoing, with authorities making contact with a group of three to four terrorists who are currently surrounded.

The terrorists in question are believed to be affiliated with the Kashmir Tigers, a shadow group of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad. This group has been responsible for multiple attacks, including the July 8 ambush in Kathua's Machedi forest belt, which claimed the lives of five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

The Kathua ambush was not an isolated incident. On July 15, a separate group of terrorists launched an attack in the Desa forest of Doda district, resulting in the deaths of four army personnel, including a captain. Police in Doda also released sketches of these terrorists and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to their capture.

Adding to the growing list of violent incidents, on June 9, terrorists attacked a group of pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, killing nine passengers. Despite ongoing search operations, the terrorists involved in this attack remain at large.

In response to these threats, the central government has implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir. These measures include coordinated security arrangements across multiple agencies to prevent further attacks.