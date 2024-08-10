IMD Issues Rain Alert In Kerala From August 13; Yellow Alert In Two Districts Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A fresh spell of heavy rain is predicted to hit the state, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a warning. The alert cautions about potential landslides, soil erosion, and flooding, advising evacuation of people from vulnerable areas. Additionally, thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected. Similarly, private weather agencies have forecast heavy rain from August 13, urging necessary precautions.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Palakkad and Malappuram districts on August 11, and in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on August 12. On August 13, four districts - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram - will be under an orange alert, indicating a possibility of extremely heavy rain in isolated areas. Heavy rain is defined as rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period.

IMD has issued yellow alerts for various Kerala districts, indicating a possibility of isolated heavy rain. Today, Palakkad and Malappuram are under alert, while tomorrow it's Idukki, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. On August 12, five districts - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad - will be under yellow alert. Isolated heavy rain is expected in several districts on August 13 and 14, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

The Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning to individuals residing in vulnerable housing, such as those with inadequate roofing or weak structures, to be prepared to evacuate to safer locations in response to upcoming weather forecasts. Additionally, due to the potential for coastal erosion and high tide in various areas, residents of high-risk zones are advised to exercise caution and relocate if necessary. Furthermore, securing fishing gear is also recommended.

