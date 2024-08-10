Kuwait PM Congratulates Ecuador On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Saturday a cable to the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
