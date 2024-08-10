More Than 100 Martyred In Gaza School Bombing

Gaza: More than 100 Palestinians were martyred today and dozens were in an Israeli bombing of a school in Eastern Gaza city. Medical sources in the Gaza Strip reported that the occupation's warplanes bombed the school while citizens were performing the dawn prayer, resulting in 100 martyrs and dozens of wounded who were taken to the hospital.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.