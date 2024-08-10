First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On Alfonso Dominguez`S Olympic Silver
8/10/2024 2:17:24 AM
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban
Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account
celebrating Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic
silver.
"I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist Alfonso
Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who worthily represented Azerbaijan
at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, strength, energy, new
victories and achievements!"
