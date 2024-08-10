عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On Alfonso Dominguez`S Olympic Silver

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Made Post On Alfonso Dominguez`S Olympic Silver


8/10/2024 2:17:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez`s Olympic silver.

Azernews presents the post.

"I sincerely congratulate the boxer and silver medalist Alfonso Dominguez! I wish our athlete, who worthily represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, strength, energy, new victories and achievements!"

MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108539329


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search